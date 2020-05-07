Malawi: Mutharika Justifies Choice of Atupele - 'He Understands Running Government Comes With Responsibility'

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday justified his choice of Minister of Energy Atupele Muluzi to be his runningmate in the fresh presidential elections, saying he understands that running government comes with responsibility.

Mutharika says Atupele Muluzi has shown humility and willingness to work.

Mutharika of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said this after presentation of presidential nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Soche International Conference Centre at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

"I want a person I can work with to unite and build this country," said Mutharika about Atupele, the United Democratic Front (UDF) president.

DPP and UDF are in an electoral alliance.

"Honourable Muluzi understands that leadership comes with awesome responsibilities. He has shown resilience and commitment, humility and willingness to work.

"He is determined to continue to support my legacy of investing in education, infrastructure development," said President Mutharika.

Earlier, MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika indicated that there were 13 nomination papers collected. However, only three have submitted.

The DPP torch bearer was the last presidential candidate to present his papers. The presentation of nomination papers by presidential candidates began Wednesday with opposition grand alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima the current vice-president presenting their papers on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

