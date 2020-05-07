Malawi: Mutharika Insists On 'Clean' Win, Says Malawi Fresh Elections 'Not the Will of the People'

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

With the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal set to deliver its judgement on Friday on an appeal of the Constitutional Court judgement filed by President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC), Mutharika has insisted that he won the nullified 2019 elections clean and that the fresh elections "is not the will of the people."

Mutharika says the fresh election is not the will of the people. He insists that he won May 2019 elections and that the elections in 2019 were free, fair and credible.

Mutharika in his address as he presented his nomination papers to the MEC for the July 2 presidential election.

He said Malawians voted last year in an election that was free, fair, peaceful and credible.

It was an election where people expressed their will, stressed the Malawi leader.

"I won that election. We won that election," he said.

He added: "Only one year later, we are going to another election. This election is not the will of the people."

A five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court on February 3 nullified last year's presidential election over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system, as prayed by the country's estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The court ordered a fresh election in 150 days, which expires on July 3.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ill this Friday deliver its judgement on an appeal of the Constitutional Court judgement filed by MEC and Mutharika.

If the seven-judge Supreme Court panel upholds the judgement, the election will proceed. However, if it overturns the same, the vote will not take place.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.