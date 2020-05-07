Mauritius: COVID-19 - a Total of 60 466 Tests Carried Out in Mauritius

7 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

As at date, a total of 60 466 Covid-19 tests has been carried out in Mauritius, comprising 39 057 Rapid Antigen tests and 21 409 PCR tests. No new Covid-19 cases were reported today.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness communicated, this evening, the latest figures of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Mauritius has registered a total of 332 positive Covid-19 cases, amongst which 320 patients have been successfully treated and ten deaths have been recorded.

The number of active cases stands at two.

Currently, 100 passengers are under quarantine.

