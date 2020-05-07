Tanzania: 2.14trl/ - Defence Budget Approved

THE Parliament yesterday approved the Ministry of Defence and National Service's 2.142trl/- 2020/21 budget that focuses on strengthening it through equipping it with the most sophisticated weapons, communication tools and human resources.

Minister of State Prime Minister's Office - Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and People with Disability Jenista Mhagama tabled the budget here on behalf of the Defence Minister Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

The lawmakers said adequate funding for the defence budget was strategic, to ensure the country's security and the protection of her economy across all its borders.

Tabora North MP Mr Almas Maige (CCM) pointed out that sufficient funds for the ministry will help to transform the country's armed forces with modern facilities and help the military personnel to conduct all needed research and development operations.

"Our territories are safe but we need the Ministry of Finance and Planning to release the needed funding on time. Peace and security is the country's utmost focus but to uphold peace and security, the ministry needs sufficient funding to get all the needed tools such as monitoring radar," added Sadifa Khamis (Donge-CCM).

The minister pointed out that the ministry's 2020/21 budget estimates focus is on strengthening the armed force by supplying it with the most sophisticated weapons and communication tools as well as human resources.

"Setting up an appropriate working environment for the army by enhancing training, infrastructures and remuneration, backed by quality health service, housing and offices," she said.

She said the government was considering to further enhance the National Service by improving its facilities to expand its capacity to recruit and train more youths.

The government agreed with lawmakers on the area of research, saying it was targeting to pay much attention on harmonising the technology that will help to boost production of goods and services needed by the force and the citizens.

With more plans being lined up, the government observed that the army had otherwise been working to resolve disputes especially with communities near military camps.

The minister assured that the ministry would continue surveying and evaluating all the areas and pay compensation to all people affected by the ministry's land acquisition.

Presenting the opinions of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, the Deputy Chairperson, Mr Salum Mwinyi Rehani, said the ministry's funding must reflect the increase in revenue collection.

Finance Minister Dr Philip Mpango told the National Assembly that so far, the government had released over 80 per cent of the ministry's 2019/20 budget and that it was committed to release the remaining amount on time.