Tanzania: Moves Afoot to Sort Out Border Transport Issues

TALKS are ongoing between the government and neighbouring countries to resolve transport issues emerging at borders during this time when each nation is adopting measures to combat Covid-19.

The government stated yesterday that challenges were continually being addressed through discussions with border countries.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Cornel Wilbert Ibuge, said after his talks with Ambassador of Zambia to Tanzania Mr Benson Keith Chali, that the government was doing its best to resolve the emerging challenges.

The duo met to chart out how to address various challenges on transporting goods from Dar es Salaam Port to Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

Ambassador Ibuge's statement came at a time when Tanzanian transporters have been in negotiations with the government of Rwanda over new regulations that bar Tanzanian drivers from entering Rwanda over fears of coronavirus infections.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that during the Covid- 19 crisis several challenges have been emerging in transportation of goods, which the government is in talks with some countries, on how to resolve them.

He said the government's intention is to ensure that the transportation of goods and the business chain continue unhindered.

On his part, Ambassador Chali assured Ambassador Ibuge that Zambia had already began to work on emerging challenges.

"This matter is being taken care of and everything will be okay soon," Ambassador Chali stated.

On the other hand, Ambassador Ibuge also held talks with UNDP Resident Coordinator Ms Christine Musisi, during which they talked on cooperation for building capacity for Tanzanian small and medium size investors.

They stressed particularly on entering into partnerships with big investors particularly during this time of the coronavirus pandemic as well as post pandemic phase in order to avoid an economic crisis.

"We have agreed on heightening cooperation on the sectors of health, water, development and investment... we thank the UNDP for a job well done," he said attributing the achievement to cooperation on policy matters.