Tanzania: Govt Develops Guidelines for Economic Growth

THE government has developed a Public and Private Debate (PPD) guideline that would enable Regional and District Business Councils play a key role in improving economic growth for the country's development.

Making the revelation here recently, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, said the guideline was basic for profitable debate convened by public and private sectors.

"The guideline will guide the regions and districts on how to coordinate business council meetings," said the Regional Commissioner (RC) at the meeting, which was organised by Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) under the auspices of Local Investment Climate (LIC) project.

However, Dr Mahenge directed authorities in his area to make use of the PPD to improve industrial sector, pointing out that the equipment should be used to design development programmes which uplift economy.

"This should be used as a platform to create economic and social opportunities and as well seek solutions for challenges facing business operators," he said.

Dr Mahenge further directed all authorities in his area to use the Business Councils guidelines, because they have strategies which would encourage public members to take part in economic activities.

Presenting the draft of the guideline, Prof Honest Ngowi, from Mzumbe University, said the guideline would build capacity of the Regional and District Business Councils on PPD and bring positive outcomes.

"The guideline will help the public and private guideline to improve business environment and uplift economic growth," said the don.

Prof Ngowi said the guideline provides framework of formation of Regional and District Business Councils, adding that it outlines responsibilities of executive committee of the councils.

However, he added that the Regional and District Councils will be formed of 40 members, where each sector will have 20 members in the councils.