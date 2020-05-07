Tanzania: Implementation of New Anti-Corruption Strategy Underway

THE government is implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan Phase III (NACSAP III) 2017-2022 to corruption in the country, the House was told on Thursday.

According to Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management), George Mkuchika the strategy aimed at fighting against corruption in all corruption-prone sectors of the economy which included, among other things, public procurement, revenue collection, minerals, oil and gas, administration, the judiciary and political activities.

"The government has also introduced the Asset Tracing and Recovery Unity under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), which is tasked to recover all assets obtained through corruption," he said.

The government made it clear through a written response to Mtwara Urban MP Maftaha Machuma (CUF), who wanted to know what the government was doing in curbing corruption and impunity in the country.

Responding, the minister said between December 2015 and March 2020, PCCB through the Asset Tracing and Recovery Unit had recovered 249.4bn/-, eight houses valued at 11.63bn/-as well as five motor vehicles (126m/-).

"Within the same period, the government also intercepted 52.8bn/-, $61.1m, 14 motor vehicles (636m/-) and 15 houses (13.95bn/-)," he said.

Mr Mkuchika further explained that the government had introduced the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG) with a view to sealing revenue loss loop holes as well as intensifying the high-tech ICT system in revenue collection.

In curbing corruption in the country, the fifth phase government has always been keen on good governance as a priority area to spearhead the attainment of the National Development Goals (NDGs).

In this regard, NACSAP III according to the minister, is a continuation of the government's efforts to complement other initiatives in the prevention and combating corruption to strengthen good governance across all sectors of the economy.

This strategy has been designed to consolidate the achievements attained and address challenges arising from previous interventions.

The strategy, according to details from the ministry, has several objectives, including promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability in public and private sectors, effective enforcement of anti-corruption measures, capacity building of watchdogs and oversight institutions and effective political leadership in the fight against corruption.