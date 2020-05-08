Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 381 Cases Thursday, Highest So Far

An infographic showing Nigeria's COVID-19 cases on May 7, 2020.

Nigeria, on Thursday, recorded its highest daily figure since its first COVID-19 case in February as 381 cases were reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 3,526 from 3,145 reported on Wednesday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Thursday night said the new cases were reported in 18 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina. Borno, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe, Ogun, Sokoto, Oyo,, Rivers, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported for Thursday compared to 195 reported on Wednesday.

"Till date, 3526 cases have been confirmed, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 381 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos - 183, , Kano - 55, Jigawa - 44, Zamfara - 19, Borno - 9, Bauchi - 19, Katsina - 11, Kwara - 8, Kaduna - 7, Gombe - 6, Ogun - 5,Sokoto - 4, Oyo - 3, Rivers - 3, Niger - 2, Akwa Ibom - 1, Enugu - 1, Plateau - 1.

Lagos State still remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 22,493 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 3,526 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 2,818 cases are still active, 601 have recovered and have been discharged, and 107 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 3,526 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,491 cases, followed by Kano - 482, FCT - 316, Borno - 125, Gombe - 109, Katsina - 106, Bauchi - 102, Ogun - 100, Kaduna - 90, Sokoto - 89, Jigawa - 83, Edo - 65, Zamfara - 65.Oyo - 55, Osun - 37, Kwara - 28, Kebbi - 18, Delta - 17, Akwa Ibom - 17, , Taraba - 15, Rivers - 17, Adamawa - 15, Yobe - 13, Ondo - 13, Ekiti - 12, Nasarawa - 11, Enugu - 9, Niger - 9, Bayelsa - 5, Ebonyi - 5, Plateau - 5, Benue - 2, Imo - 2, Abia - 2, Anambra - 1.

Since the government eased the lockdown on Monday, there have been reports of Nigerians flouting safety guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.