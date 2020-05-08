Rwanda: No Sporting Events Until September, Says Sports Ministry

8 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

There will be no sports events, local or international, in Rwanda until September, the Ministry of Sports said on Thursday.

"Sports federations have been advised to engage their member clubs, team officials, coaches, and athletes, to start planning accordingly," reads part of a statement from the ministry.

All major sports in the country are suspended since March 15 as the country deals with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected every aspect of life all over the world.

The new development comes at a time when most federations - such as the basketball federation - were hoping to resume their respective 2019-20 leagues after the Government partially lifted the lockdown last week.

"Sports competitions shall resume after a risk assessment and based on guidance from health and security organs in charge of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent instructions by the government of Rwanda."

The Ministry added that it will, along with national federations, continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken by international sports federations to inform appropriate decisions.

"Until further notice, participation in all international competitions has been put on hold. The same applies to host of international or regional games in Rwanda."

