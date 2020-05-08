Tanzania: Shilling Depreciates By 0.12 Pc

8 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE shilling depreciated by 0.12 percent against US dollar since January but the trend was accelerated by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

However, the level of depreciation was insignificant to the economy and with oil price plummeting in world markets expect to lessen pressure on shilling.

The shilling, according to Bank of Tanzania (BoT), data, depreciated from 2299/97 at the opening of the year to 2302/76 yesterday.

Orbit Securities Head of Research and Analytics Imani Muhingo said the shilling has been falling for seven consecutive weeks despite some pocket appreciations.

"The shilling started off [last] week well after ending the almost two month's consecutive depreciation but in the end maintained weekly depreciation for the seventh consecutive week," Mr Muhingo said.

For instance for the week ended last Friday, the shilling lost 3 point in percentage in points (pips) and closed the week at a weighted average exchange rate of 2,302/70 against the green back.

The Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) ended a four weeks of rising weekly turnover following a 12.4 per cent decline in the total value of transactions realized in the respective market.

The total value of transactions during the week under review totaled 7.8million US dollars compared to 8.9 million US dollars realized during the previous week.

Three weeks ago, money market analysts had it that the shilling started to feel the pinch of the coronavirus contagious in four straight weeks after losing 148 pips since mid-March.

"Global consequences of the coronavirus are expected to keep stressing the shilling despite a sufficient foreign reserve by the BoT," Orbit Securities, largest stock brokerage firm said three weeks ago.

As of February, BoT said in its latest Monthly Economic Review, the country's reserve amounted to 5.5billion US dollars, enough to cover 6.4 months' worth of imports.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.