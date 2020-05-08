Tanzania: Villagers Warned of Invading Game Reserves

THE government has warned villagers living near game reserves against from invading the areas for economic and human activities.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism told the National Assembly that there had been cases where people carried out human activities in national game reserves and other areas contrary to the law and that when forcefully evicted they attacked game wardens using traditional weapons.

The government said this through a written response to Special Seats MP Rhoda Kunchela (Chadema) who wanted to know what the government was doing to end the escalating conflict between villagers and game wardens.

"Pastoral community has been living under fear due to beatings from game wardens, leading to injuries and sometimes their animals are confiscated and forced to pay a lot of money in fine contrary to the law.

What is the government doing to end the problem?" she queried.

The opposition MP further wanted to know if the government acknowledged the pastoralist community and what action was taken by the government on game wardens who mistreated livestock keepers.

In response, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, said at different times, pastoralists who invaded reserves had been arrested and fined in accordance with the law.

The government said procedures for arrest and fine were within legal bounds in reserves.

"Game wardens discharge their duties in accordance with the law and the government has always reminded them to abide by the law while carrying out arrests and prosecution," said in a statement.

He further stated that despite following the law during arrests, there were several cases where pastoralists attacked game wardens, wounding them or causing deaths to them.

"Those found to have violated laws and regulations governing the national reserves are always punished in accordance with the law and regulations," said the ministry.

The minister gave an example that on September 9, 2018 a game warden at Ruaha National Park was killed while on duty at Nyota Station by pastoralists who had invaded the station to recover confiscated animals.

A similar experience, according to the government, happened on July 3, 2016 when a game warden was killed by pastoralists at Ikoga Station with the intention to recover confiscated animals.