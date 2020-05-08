Tanzania: Govt, Aru Finalise Draft National Housing Policy

THE government, in collaboration with a consultant-Ardhi University (ARU), has finalised a proposed draft for the review of the National Housing Policy to make it better and conform with changing technologies and meet present and future needs.

Responding to Babati Urban MP Pauline Gekul (CCM), the Ministry for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, said in Parliament that as of February, 2020, the draft policy had been completed.

In her basic question, the Babati Urban MP wanted to know when the new National Housing Policy would be completed.

Responding in writing, the ministry said at this point in time, the ministry was collecting views from stakeholders, adding that, the views had been collected in Mtwara, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Rukwa, Mwanza, Kagera, Geita, Dodoma, Singida, Moshi, Manyara, Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions.

"It is our expectation that the collection of views and improvement in the proposed draft of the National Housing Policy will be completed in June 2020," noted the ministry.

The ministry gave an assurance that immediately after collecting views from stakeholders, all proposed views would be incorporated in the draft policy before going through another stage of adopting the policy.

According to the response, the government, in collaboration with ARU, started reviewing the Human Settlements Development Policy, 2000 with a view to making it conform to changing technologies and meeting present and future needs.

"Another objective for its review is to separate housing and human settlements matters which are in the Human Settlements Development Policy, 2000 so that we may have an independent national housing policy," noted the minister.