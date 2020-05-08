Malawi: Mutharika Brands DPP-Udf 'Mighty Alliance' That Will Save Malawi From 'Destroyers'

President Peter Mutharika has underlined that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic (UDF) alliance will win the next election in restoration of the will the people expressed in the May 2019 election.

"Together, we will win this election. I repeat, we will win again," said Mutharika in his address as he presented his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission for the July 2 presidential election.

He appealed to Malawians to come out, to register and vote "to restore the will of the people which was expressed in the May 2019 election" that was nullified by the Constitution Court.

Mutharika recounted the destruction and human rights abuses caused by the violence perpetrated by the opposition and their agents in post-May 2019 election.

The President said according to economic experts, the total cost of the destruction amounts to K62 billion and will take years for Malawi to recover.

He urged Malawians to therefore go to the polls to vote for a leadership that promotes unity, peace and prosperity and will not take Malawi backwards.

President Muthatrika said his government will continue with its development agenda to improve the quality of the lives of Malawians.

He urged Malawi to go to vote for development.

"Let us go out and vote for the leadership that can develop this country. Let us go out and reject politicians who want to destroy this country," he said.

In his profiling of his runningmate, UDF leader Atupele Muluzi, Mutharika said the youthful Minister of Energy has proven himself as a hardworking young man.

He said Atupele has proven himself in his roles as a politician and cabinet minister and has always championed peace and unity in Malawi.

President Mutharika described Muluzi as "The bridge to the future".

To the DPP and UDF supporters, the President had this message: " We are the people who can save this country. We are the people who can develop this country. Let us stand together and fight together."

He described the DPP-UDF alliance as a "mighty alliance" that will save Malawi from "destroyers."

"We are unshakable. We are unbreakable. We are unstoppable. We will fight until we save this country from destroyers," stressed Mutharika.

Malawi goes to the fresh presidential polls on July 2 following the nullification of the May election in February this year.

