Rwanda: Torrential Rains Claim 55 Lives Countrywide

The Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) says that heavy rains that pounded different parts of the country on the night of Wednesday, May 6, claimed the lives of fifty-five people and destroyed a number of properties in six districts across the country.

Nyabihu, Gakenke, Muhanga, Musanze, Ruhango, and Rubavu, are the most hit districts.

The downpour also destroyed 91 houses, 5 bridges, and washed away hectares of various crops, according to MINEMA.

The loss follows an advisory by Rwanda Meteorological Agency (RMA) in March which had predicted an above-average rainfall through May.

The ministry assured that the Government will assist families of the victims noting that, "Families that lost their loved ones (by the rains) will be assisted to arrange funerals, those who were injured were taken to hospitals and those who still dwell in high-risk zones have been temporarily relocated to planned areas."

The Ministry of Emergency Management urged citizens to be cautious in this rainy season leave high-risk zones.

According to officials from the Northern and Western Provinces, residents who were killed by the torrential rains will be laid to rest on Friday at their respective residential areas.