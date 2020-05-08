Rwanda: Torrential Rains Claim 55 Lives Countrywide

7 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

The Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) says that heavy rains that pounded different parts of the country on the night of Wednesday, May 6, claimed the lives of fifty-five people and destroyed a number of properties in six districts across the country.

Nyabihu, Gakenke, Muhanga, Musanze, Ruhango, and Rubavu, are the most hit districts.

The downpour also destroyed 91 houses, 5 bridges, and washed away hectares of various crops, according to MINEMA.

The loss follows an advisory by Rwanda Meteorological Agency (RMA) in March which had predicted an above-average rainfall through May.

The ministry assured that the Government will assist families of the victims noting that, "Families that lost their loved ones (by the rains) will be assisted to arrange funerals, those who were injured were taken to hospitals and those who still dwell in high-risk zones have been temporarily relocated to planned areas."

The Ministry of Emergency Management urged citizens to be cautious in this rainy season leave high-risk zones.

According to officials from the Northern and Western Provinces, residents who were killed by the torrential rains will be laid to rest on Friday at their respective residential areas.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.