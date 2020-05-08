Rwanda: Government Moves to Restore Ngoma-Bugesera Movement Following Bridge Collapse

7 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) will on Thursday meet with a contractor to discuss possibilities to restore Kanyonyomba Bridge, which was recently swept away, paralyzing movement between Bugesera and Ngoma districts.

The bridge that was built on River Kanyonyomba in Gashora valley ruptured last week following heavy rains that left the river flooded.

Gashora valley has also been submerged following the torrential rains that have been rampant in the past few weeks.

There is no bridge on Kanyonyomba now; even the ruins have been swept away and this has for more than a week paralyzed movement between the two Eastern Province districts.

The same road also connects to Nyanza District in Southern Province.

After visiting the site, RTDA, Bugesera District officials and the Engineering Brigade of Rwanda Defence Force which specializes in bridge construction, the parties agreed on the Thursday meeting during which they will have a clear roadmap.

The Director-General of RTDA, Imena Munyampenda, told The New Times, "We are in talks with Engineering Brigade to establish a temporary bridge soon such that the road can be opened to traffic."

The time the temporary bridge could be available and the cost will be discussed in the Thursday meeting, where they will also discuss when new permanent bridge will be constructed.

Emile Patrick Baganizi, Deputy Director-General of the Agency explained that the new temporary bridge should be up in a matter of days, adding that restoration of movement is crucial.

In any case, Baganizi added, the long-term solution will be the bridge that will be constructed along with the new Ngoma-Bugesera-Nyanza road, a project that is still in its initial stages.

Building a permanent bridge, according to Munyampenda would also require waiting for the dry season when the water levels are down to facilitate construction of a firm foundation beneath the waters.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency forecast indicates that rainfall will decrease in the last two weeks of May.

