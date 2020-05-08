Rwanda: RIB Confirms an Explosive Incident in Ndera

7 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed that an explosive incident happened Thursday, May 7, in Ndera Sector in Gasabo District, Kigali.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to The New Times, the incident happened at around 5 a.m in Masoro cell after an unidentified man entered a barber shop and asked the people inside whether they knew the explosive he was holding.

The man, according to the witness, blew the explosive-believed to be a hand grenade.

The number of casualties and deaths is yet to be confirmed.

The Spokesperson of RIB, Marie-Michelle Umuhoza, said they were carrying out investigations.

"We also heard of this incident and our team is already at the scene to carry out an investigation for further information," she said without revealing details.

The Rwanda National Police Spokesperson in Kigali City, Marie-Goretti Umutesi, said they were planning to release an official statement about the incident.

