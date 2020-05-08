Rwanda: One Dead, 11 Injured in Ndera Grenade Explosion

Rwanda National Police (RNP) says that one person was killed by a grenade explosion in Ndera sector of Gasabo District in Kigali and other 11 people were left injured on Thursday, May 07.

The victim, according to RNP, was a 25-year-old man identified as Jean-Paul Tunezerwe who was a resident of Ndera and a regular customer at a hair salon where the incident took place.

"When the barber requested him (Tunezerwe) to sit for his haircut, the victim said that he was carrying something in his pocket which he tried to show the barber," Police said in a statement.

"Inside his pocket was a smoke-emitting grenade. Seeing the grenade, Niyikiza (barber) immediately told Tunezerwe to get out of the salon and the grenade detonated in the process."

Police also disclosed that "preliminary findings have ruled out terrorism as the motive," adding that: "Detailed investigations have started to ascertain the source of the grenade."

The injured including two children aged 8 and 12 were immediately evacuated to Rwanda Military Hospital for treatment while the dead body was taken to Kacyiru District Hospital for post mortem.