Tanzania: MPs in Dar es Salaam Told to Report to CID Offices After Makonda's 24 Hours Elapse

7 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Police in Dar es Salaam has issued an order requiring Members of Parliament who are in self isolation in the commercial capital to report to CID offices for interrogations.

In a statement signed by ACP Makona on behalf of the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, the MPs are required to report to CID office on their own after the 24-hour ultimatum that was issued by RC Paul Makonda.

Makonda who is also the head of the Regional defense and security committee yesterday ordered that MPs who were in the city should report to Dodoma or else they are arrested for being idle and disorderly.

"We will deal with them in the same manner that we deal with prostitutes in the city streets," he said.

Some of the MPs who were confirmed to be in Dar es Salaam by the time the order was issued included Joseph Haule (Mikumi), John Heche (Tarime), Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban), Joseph Mbilinyi (Mbeya Urban), Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban) among others.

Last week head of Opposition in Parliament and Chadema national chairman directed his party's MPs to stay away from parliament as part of their move to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus through self-isolation.

On the other hand President John Magufuli during the swearing in of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Sunday said he has already ordered Parliament no to pay allowances to all members of parliament who will are outside parliament.

