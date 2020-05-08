Malawi: Anderson Engineering Reinforces COVID-19 Preventive Measures in Nkhotakota

7 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota — In a bid to help fight the spread of Coronavirus, Anderson Engineering on Tuesday donated various items to Nkhotakota North Constituency at a function that took place in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in the district.

Speaking after making the donation, Sales and Marketing Manager for Anderson Engineering, Innocent Kaunda said his company decided to make the donation as one way of giving back to the community.

"We do business with the people and therefore, it was imperative that we share the little we have with them," he said.

Kaunda said they decided to make a twofold donation after considering that Nkhotakota was facing two critical problems that came about because of the floods and the novel COVID-19.

"We have brought our donations in two fronts, one is on the calamities that were here in form of floods and therefore, we have brought a water purifier.

"The other donation will help in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus since this area [also] registered a case," he said.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Henry Chimunthu Banda, thanked Anderson Engineering for the donation, saying it would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The MP asked for further assistance from the company and other well-wishers, observing that there is an island area of Chauma which he said lacks basic preventive items for Coronavirus and other waterborne diseases.

"This area has gone through unfortunate times this year. We have had two major problems: one has been the floods that affected the area during the rainy season.

"The other has been the Coronavirus pandemic. I am happy that after I approached the Managing Director of Anderson Engineering, Mr. Harold Jere, he responded positively," said Chimunthu Banda.

District Medical Officer for Nkhotakota, Dr. Jacob Kafulafula thanked Anderson Engineering for the timely donation and said the fact that we have Coronavirus should not make us forget the existence of other diseases.

He said the water purifier the company had donated will help prevent waterborne diseases at the island area of Chauma in the district.

The donated items, worth about K1.8 million, included face masks, hand sanitisers, community water purifier, life straws and buckets among others.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.