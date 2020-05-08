Malawi: Anderson Engineering Reinforces COVID-19 Preventive Measures in Nkhotakota

Nkhotakota — In a bid to help fight the spread of Coronavirus, Anderson Engineering on Tuesday donated various items to Nkhotakota North Constituency at a function that took place in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in the district.

Speaking after making the donation, Sales and Marketing Manager for Anderson Engineering, Innocent Kaunda said his company decided to make the donation as one way of giving back to the community.

"We do business with the people and therefore, it was imperative that we share the little we have with them," he said.

Kaunda said they decided to make a twofold donation after considering that Nkhotakota was facing two critical problems that came about because of the floods and the novel COVID-19.

"We have brought our donations in two fronts, one is on the calamities that were here in form of floods and therefore, we have brought a water purifier.

"The other donation will help in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus since this area [also] registered a case," he said.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Henry Chimunthu Banda, thanked Anderson Engineering for the donation, saying it would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The MP asked for further assistance from the company and other well-wishers, observing that there is an island area of Chauma which he said lacks basic preventive items for Coronavirus and other waterborne diseases.

"This area has gone through unfortunate times this year. We have had two major problems: one has been the floods that affected the area during the rainy season.

"The other has been the Coronavirus pandemic. I am happy that after I approached the Managing Director of Anderson Engineering, Mr. Harold Jere, he responded positively," said Chimunthu Banda.

District Medical Officer for Nkhotakota, Dr. Jacob Kafulafula thanked Anderson Engineering for the timely donation and said the fact that we have Coronavirus should not make us forget the existence of other diseases.

He said the water purifier the company had donated will help prevent waterborne diseases at the island area of Chauma in the district.

The donated items, worth about K1.8 million, included face masks, hand sanitisers, community water purifier, life straws and buckets among others.