Malawi: Nkhotakota COVID-19 Patient Recovers-His Contacts Ask for Assistance

7 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota — Nkhotakota District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr. Jacob Kafulafula on Tuesday presented a certificate to a patient who tested positive to the novel Coronavirus in the district, signifying that he had fully recovered.

Presenting the certificate, Kafulafula told the recovered patient and his contacts that were under self-quarantine in Chinombo Village in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in the district, that the granting of the certificate meant they had all recovered and were free to resume normal life.

"After carrying out two follow-up tests on you, I can confirm that you have recovered and have no Coronavirus," said Kafulafula.

The DMO explained that a number of factors determine whether a person should be under quarantine at a health facility or be isolated under self-quarantine.

"It's not everybody who tests positive to Coronavirus that should be quarantined at a heath facility, only those whose condition is very critical are the ones to be taken to a hospital.

"And currently, there is no specific drug for the disease. The prescriptions to COVID-19 patients are done only to treat the symptoms the patient presents.

"If he/she presents Malaria signs, we give malaria drugs, if its tuberculosis, we do likewise," he said.

Kafulafula told the recovered patient that his case was mild as he was asymptomatic and therefore, needed to be under self-quarantine.

The DMO was giving the explanation after the recovered patient seemed to query the authenticity of his test results seeking to know if he had been prescribed any Coronavirus drug to be declared recovered.

He had also queried why he was not taken to a health facility for treatment but was just advised to be under self-quarantine with routine checks and follow-ups.

Seizing the opportunity, one of the patient's contacts, Village Head Chinombo asked government to help those who were quarantined because of Coronavirus, observing that they did not engage in any income generating activity during the period.

"About thirteen of us who are here, including myself, were under self-quarantine. We therefore, did not engage in any income generating activity. I thought the government would come forward to assist us with a stimulus package to resume a normal life.

"As it stands now, we are helpless. We were quarantined at a time we were supposed to plant rice and we didn't. Now you are saying there is no package meant for us. How are we going to resume our normal life?" he asked.

But Kafulafula, while thanking the patient and those who were under quarantine for their cooperation during the period, assured them that he would forward their concerns to relevant authorities.

He urged the family which had complained of discrimination and threats on their lives by the surrounding community during their quarantine, to report any such incident to the relevant authorities for action.

Nkhotakota was the first district to report a COVID-19 case outside the major cities in Malawi.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.