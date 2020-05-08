Malawi: Minister Breaks Ground for Construction of a Bridge

7 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Minister of Transport and Public works Ralph Jooma on Tuesday laid ground through a ground breaking ceremony for construction of a K99 million, Chimenya bridge in Traditional Authority (TA) Mkhumba in Phalombe District.

The 30-meter-long bridge was once washed away in 2018 by heavy rains and works is expected to start immediately.

The construction of work is expected to take 120 days.

"This bridge which will be consructed along Phalombe River will not only allow people of Mpasa and Likulezi wards to connect with each other but it will also provide them access to important things such as markets for their farm produce at the Boma and at Mkando in Mulanje," said the Minister.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency Mary Mpanga touted the bridge's would-be role of providing people of Likulezi ward with easy access to social services that are mostly on the other side of the river in Mpasa ward.

"The river divides the constituency into two wards and by design one ward is close to the district headquarters where almost all social services are found, so without it people from Likulezi ward struggle a lot to access amenities such as the main health center and secondary schools," she said, adding that with the construction of the bridge means that the struggle was bound to end.

The bridge is being constructed by Roads Authority with funds drawn from fuel levy.

