Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Discharges Task Force Official, Commissioner, 14 Others

The Kano State Government has discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, on Thursday indicated that this brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 22.

He said among the discharged patients were Abdulrazak Habeeb, the co-chair, state task force on COVID-19; Aminu Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for health; among others.

The commissioner said the patients tested negative twice for the disease.

He advised the public to continue to observe strict personal hygiene.

'How I survived COVID-19'

Meanwhile, the co-chairman, Mr Habib, has narrated how he recovered after 20 days in isolation.

Mr Habib, a professor of medicine at the Bayero University, Kano, got infected while serving on the task force.

In an audio clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Habib said he was discharged after he tested negative.

"My name is Abdurrazak Garba Habib. I worked at the department of medicine within Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital at Bayero University, Kano. I am happy to inform you of my discharge from COVID isolation centre here in Kano following a negative follow up test result.

"I got infected while serving as part of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19. I suffered a moderately severe disease, with high fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe weakness and ultimately mild shock.

"I was sick for about one month. And on admission for twenty days, treated with nine medication. ... .oxygen, steam inhalation, using black seed, olive oil, ginger tea, among other things. Overall, I lost seven kilograms of weight," he said.

Mr Habib lamented how health workers are being infected with coronavirus. He advised strict adherence to lockdowns, social distancing, use of facemask and personal protective equipment.

"I will like to reiterate the need for us all as healthcare workers to enlighten COVID is true. And we should adhere to known effective preventive measures of social distancing, lockdown, use of facemask, provision and utilisation of full personal protective equipment for at risk personnel.

"I am saddened to learn several colleagues have been infected. I pray they have fast (and) full recovery."

PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday reported how the Kano State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Sunusi Bala, said 34 doctors have tested positive to coronavirus in the state and one later died.

He explained that many of the victims were doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and other private clinics in the state.