Nigeria: Two COVID-19 Patients Recover in Borno

The Borno State Government says two coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease have been discharged.

Babakura Abba-Jato, the state's Commissioner for Information and member of the state task force on COVID-19, made this known Thursday in Maiduguri while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

Mr Abba-Jato said others patients who were recovering from the disease were expected to be discharged on Monday when their final test results would be out.

He also announced that out of the over 100 travellers that entered the state during the lockdown and were kept in quarantine for 14 days, seven tested positive to the virus while the rest were allowed to go.

Yabawa Kolo, the Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who doubles as the Secretary of the state palliative committee, said about 23,000 households in Maiduguri metropolis had been provided with palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Ms Kolo said that the palliatives comprising grains and condiments were distributed only to the needy.

"Our formula for the distribution of the palliatives is 10 per cent to persons with disabilities, 20 per cent to the elderly, 20 per cent to widows, and the remaining 50 per cent to poorest of the poor.

"We have covered nine wards in Maiduguri metropolis and will enter Jere Local Government Area (LGA) by tomorrow," Kolo said.

She also explained that during the sharing of the palliatives, the committe sensitised the people on preventivesensitized

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the first time the state isolation centre was discharging COVID-19 patients.

(NAN)