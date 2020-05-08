Nigeria: Oshoala Wins League Title With Barcelona

Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala, has added another feather to her cap as she has emerged league champion with the female Barcelona team.

Though already on course for the league triumph with her great displays alongside her teammates, Oshoala's Barcelona emerged Spanish Primera Iberdrola champions following the abrupt ending of the 2019-20 season forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona were nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) made attempts to complete the 2019-20 season but the inability to meet the government's health protocol dashed their hopes, hence the termination.

This is the first time since 2015 that Barcelona will be wining the Female League title and they would definitely be proud of the notable contributions of Oshoala who scored an astonishing 20 goals for her team in 19 games.

Apart from her stint in China, this is the first time Oshoala is winning a league title abroad.

The four-time African Women's Player of the Year award winner was unsuccessful in her previous bids to win a league title on her earlier spells in Europe with Liverpool and Arsenal.

A good number of Nigerian players are presently plying their trade in the Spanish League.

They include the likes of Rita Chikwelu, Uchenna Kanu, Ohale Osinachi and Chidinma Okeke among others.

Different fortune

While Oshoala appears 'favoured' with the abrupt end of the women league in Spain, it has not been same for some other Nigerian players whose league's cancelation has affected their chance for individual and team accolades.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In France where PSG has been crowned champion, Nigeria's Victor Osimhen was tied on 13 goals with Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Osimhen is the leading foreign goal scorer in Ligue 1 with the three players ahead of him - Kylian Mbappe, Ben Yeder, and Moussa Dembele - all French players.

Elsewhere, new Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers, was the leading top scorer in the Dutch top-flight before the 2019-20 campaign was abruptly cancelled.

Ajax sat on top of the Eredivise table with a superior goal difference ahead of AZ Alkmaar while Dessers was the joint-top scorer in the league alongside Feyenoord's Steven Berghuis with 15 goals after 26 games.

Ajax were not crowned league champions but they were handed one of the Champions League slots.