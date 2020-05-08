Nigeria: Kidnapped Abia Journalist Regains Freedom

7 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

A presenter with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Pacesetter FM, Umuahia, Chinenye Iwuoha, who was abducted on Monday night has regained her freedom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Jane Agbede, confirmed the release of the journalist to journalists in Umuahia on Thursday.

Mrs Agbede said Ms Iwuoha was released unconditionally on Wednesday night by her captors, following heavy pressure from the police.

Ms Iwuoha was kidnapped by armed bandits while returning from work.

It was learnt that the suspects accosted the official Toyota Hilux van, conveying home the victim and General Manager of the station, Uche Ndukwu.

The suspects reportedly shot several times at the driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche, before taking Ms Iwuoha away to an unknown destination, while the GM and another occupant of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The yet-to-be identified kidnap suspects were said to have demanded N20 million ransom before they would release her.

Meanwhile, Mr Onyeokuche, who was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where the bullets were extracted, was said to be responding to treatment.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.