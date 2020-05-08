Nigeria: 48 More Patients Recover From Coronavirus in Lagos

7 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Forty-eight more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos State and have been discharged, according to an official statement.

With this, a total of 406 people have now recovered from the disease in the state.

Giving the update on Thursday, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said the newly discharged patients comprise 16 females and 32 males and were discharged from different isolation facilities in the state.

"48 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 16 females & 32 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Lekki, Onikan & LUTH to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 28 from IDH, Yaba, 6 from Lekki, 1 from Onikan & 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

"With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 406," the ministry wrote.

Lagos has the highest confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as of Thursday as well as the highest recoveries. The total cases of coronavirus in Nigeria stood at 3,145, as of Thursday evening.

Lagos has 1,324 confirmed cases, 867 active cases, 406 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 33 deaths.

Lagos residents were enjoined to obey all the health protocols by the state and the federal government to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

