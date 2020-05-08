Nigeria: Nasarawa Political Appointees to Donate 50 Percent Salary to Fight COVID-19

7 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Commissioners and other Political appointees in Nasarawa State have agreed to donate 50 per cent of their three months salary to support the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Culture, Dogo Shammah, made the disclosure on Thursday in Lafia while briefing journalists shortly after the Executive Council Meeting.

The commissioner said all appointees of the governor, including commissioners, had unanimously agreed to donate 50 per cent of their salary to support the government's efforts toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Mr Shammah explained that the deduction for the donations would begin from June salary.

"The deduction for the donation will commence from June to August," he added.

The commissioner also announced that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, had donated N10 million as his personal contribution to the fight against the virus in the state.

He commended individuals and groups who had made donations to support the state government in battling the pandemic.

Mr Shammah further appealed to other spirited individuals to emulate those who had made donations, by contributing their quota, saying that the fight to contain the virus was a collective responsibility.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to strictly adhere to government and health experts' directive on preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

