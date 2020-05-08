Liberia: Woman Attempts Escaping COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

7 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — It was a scene that almost created a huge traffic in Congo Town when people in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tried to hustle back indoor a lady who had tried to escape the quarantine center at the Palm Spring hotel.

According to eye witnesses the lady was protesting her prolong stay at the Palm Springs Hotel where she has been under mandatory observation for coronavirus. She has reportedly spent 17 says in quarantine without symptoms of COVID-19. FrontPageAfrica gathered that she and many family members were taken to the facility for quarantine after they had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

"The woman says she tired, she wants to go home because she and all of those she came here with test results have come back negative but for her, her result has not come back positive or negative and she's been here more than 17 days," an eyewitness told FrontPageAfrica.

The lady was captured by our camera being carried by three men who wore PPEs and officers of the Liberia National Police. It remains unclear how she managed to escape from the premises of the hotel

