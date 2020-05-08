Africa: WHO - COVID-19 Response Should Not Reverse Gains in Immunisation

THERE'S no question that immunisation is one of the greatest success stories in global health, and in Tanzania, saving millions of lives every year from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Every year more than 116 million, or 86 percent of all infants born globally are vaccinated-a number that has been holding firm for a decade. Tanzania has maintained high vaccination coverage, up to more than 95 percent of targeted children.

This has been largely accomplished through integrating many vaccines in the routine vaccination in more than 6,500 health facilities (Public and Private) and outreach services across the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO-Tanzania), National Professional Office, Vaccine Surveillance Dr William Mwenge, told this paper last week in Dar es Salaam that in Tanzania, about two million children are protected from preventable diseases through vaccination with different vaccines such as Bacillus Calmette- Guérin (BCG), Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), DTP-HepB-Hib (pentavalent), Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Rotavirus and Measles-Rubella Vaccine.

"Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccines and Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) are also provided to women of child bearing age and girls at 14 years of age respectively," he said, adding that: The integrated measles and rubella campaign in 2019 registered a huge turn out and was a large success.

The Campaign reached more than nine million children with Measles-Rubella vaccine and more than four million children with Inactivated Polio Vaccine, with the aim of eliminating Measles and rubella and eradicating polio diseases.

"These are gains that we need to safeguard. Even with this level of success there are still some pockets of unvaccinated children in localities and districts. These un-vaccinated children, and millions more under-vaccinated children, are found in all countries but most them live in a small number of countries which are affected by conflict, poverty and fragility. Polio outbreaks in the DRC in 2019 pose threats to reverse these," he further explained.

Due to the global circulation of the virus causing COVID-19 and the current pandemic, there is risk of disruption to routine immunisation activities due to both COVID- 19 related burden on the health system and decreased demand for vaccination because of physical distancing requirements or community reluctance and fear of some parents to take their children to the health facilities.

WHO Representative to Tanzania, Dr Tigest Ketsela commented that there is evidence that disruption of immunisation services, even for brief periods, will result in increased numbers of susceptible individuals and raise the likelihood of outbreak of vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs), such as measles.

In Guinea during the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014 routine measles vaccination was suspended. A measles outbreak was peaked in April in 2015 in locations that missed routine and catch up vaccination campaigns. The high potential for VPD outbreaks makes it imperative to maintain continuity of immunisation services wherever services can be conducted under safe conditions.

Past disease outbreaks and humanitarian emergencies have underscored the importance of maintaining essential health services such as immunisation, and effectively engaging communities in planning and service delivery.

"The immunisation program and all relevant stakeholders need to ensure Tanzania don't slide backwards on vaccination coverage during the pandemic, but instead move current high coverage and reach everyone, everywhere.

This will protect the health of children and their communities and the health services from a second wave of diseases that we can prevent with vaccines," said Dr Ketsela, adding that: Based on the current understanding of the transmission modes of the Covid-19 virus and the recommended prevention measures of physical distancing, it is advised to suspend the conduct of mass vaccination campaigns due to the increased risk of promoting community circulation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Immunization delivery strategies may need to be adapted and should be conducted under safe conditions, without undue harm to health workers, caregivers and the community. Vaccine Preventable Diseases surveillance should be maintained and reinforced to enable early detection and management of VPD cases, and where feasible, contribute to surveillance of Covid-19.

The conduct of outbreak response mass vaccination campaigns will require a careful risk-benefit analysis on a case by case basis, assessing risks of a delayed response against the risks associated with an immediate response, both in terms of morbidity and mortality for the VPD and the potential impact of further transmission of the Covid-19 virus.