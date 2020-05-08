Nigeria: Man Who Bathes Wife With Hot Water Over Infidelity Docked

8 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday docked one Akinde Adeniyi before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, for allegedly bathing his wife with hot water.

It would be recalled that Adeniyi was reported to have poured hot spiced water on his wife for suspecting her of infidelity.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Ona Glory told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 14, 2020 around 12:30 am at Oke-owu, area, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory said that the defendant poured hot water mixed with pepper on Alani Deborah which caused her body harm.

She added that the offence contravened section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Defense Counsel, Mr Pius Oyeboade in his oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in most liberal term, adding that his client would not jump bail but provide reliable surety.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter till June 4, 2020, for hearing.

