West Africa: Ecowas Raises Red-Flag

The Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its health institution - West Africa Health Organization or WAHO have dissociated from claims of endorsing use of the herbal tea, COVID-Organic from Madagascar.

A statement issued by ECOWAS says its attention has been drawn to a story making headline that the regional organization has ordered a package of Covid-Organic medicine from a third country.

ECOWAS said as part of its mandate to safe guard and improve the health of the region's population, WAHO remains committed to promoting rational traditional medicine practices and products in the ECOWAS region and over the years has worked consistently with member states to scientifically investigate plant medicine of proven efficacy.

The statement notes that such products are document in ECOWAS pharmacopoeia of traditional medicine the second edition of which will be published in the next few weeks. "WAHO has also in the recent past identified, nurtured and supported center of excellence in traditional medicine across the ECOWAS region."

Meanwhile, ECOWAS says it is aware that several claims of Covid-19 cure have been made in different parts of the world, but the regional body can only support and endorse products that have been shown to be effective through scientific study.

It further disclosed that WAHO is collaborating with relevant partners, including WHO, Africa CDC, national, regional and international research on some of the medications available for clinical trials and for use on compassion basis in selected server cases.

The statement notes that some of the traditional medicine centers of excellence in the ECOWAS region are also currently investigating products of potential effectiveness. ECOWAS and WAHO said they will continued to adhere to decision made by Heads of States and governments at their recent extraordinary summit on the fight against Covid-19.

Several African countries, including Liberia have imported the herbal tea, grown from roots in Madagascar. It is believed to cure patients that have contracted the virus, particularly in a country that has about 133 confirmed cases, 98 recoveries but no death. - Press Statement.