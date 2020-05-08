Namibia: Air Namibia to Fly Anywhere

28 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Air Namibia has been granted a licence enabling the airliner to fly anywhere in the world.

The new Air Service Licence (ASL) was issued by the Transport Commission of Namibia last week.

The commission amended Air Namibia Licence No.00014, which was issued on 5 April 1993 in terms of the Air Service Act No 51, to allow the airline to operate globally.

Under the old licence, Air Namibia was allowed to operate in Africa and Europe only.

The move is aligned with the strategic expansion of the airline in feeding the world with passengers, cargo and related air transport services.

"Air Namibia applied for alteration in order to fulfil its mandate as per the certificate of essential service issued by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development. Our airline is certified to operate charter flights to transport passengers, evacuation and cargo.

"To do this, we needed a licence for non-scheduled flights that we charter on an ad hoc basis - especially now that we are catering for Covid-19-related repatriations, as well as to transport necessary consignments to and from Namibia," said the airline's spokesperson, Paul Nakawa.

The airline suspended all its flights on 18 March, which affected their already strained operations.

With the expansion of the Hosea Kutako International Airport in mind, the national airline is geared to strengthen and speed up revenue generation for shareholders.

"From a commercial perspective, it can generate revenue in this financially strained situation, which can help us fulfil our financial obligations. We should also comment on the efficiency of the Transport Commission," Nakawa said.

The Namibian has seen documents showing the airline has approached the World Health Organisation to be considered for the distribution of Covid-19 materials worldwide - especially to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Nakawa said this does not mean the airline is considering new routes.

"It's premature to determine this as the whole world is under lockdown. As and when the aviation sector returns to normalcy, and in line with our strategic plan, we will make appropriate decisions on the routes network, informed by the demand at the time," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.