Zimbabwe: Harare Records First COVID-19 Recovery As Four Patients Test Negative

Harare Thursday recorded its first COVID-19 recovery after four patients on treatment and isolation tested negative of the virus, bringing the national figure of recoveries to nine, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

Harare has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases including two deaths and the four new recoveries.

The total national confirmed coronavirus cases are 34 including four deaths and nine recoveries.

Last month, four recoveries were confirmed in Mashonaland East province and one in Matabeleland province. The latest figures reveal that 21 people are currently under COVID-19 treatment and isolation in Zimbabwe.

"The latest recoveries include four recoveries from Harare. Most of the screening tests were conducted on returning residents who were screened for COVID-19 at our ports of entry," Health Ministry secretary Agnes Mahomva said in her daily COVID-19 update.

"As one of the mitigatory measures against COVID-19, all returning residents will undergo mandatory quarantine at designated centres. Additionally, diagnostic PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing will be done on all before discharge from the quarantine centre," she said.

Meanwhile, Nick Mangwana the Information Ministry secretary Thursday confirmed the arrival of 254 Zimbabweans from South Africa and 115 from Botswana.

"Today (Thursday, 254 Zimbabwean citizens arrived at Beitbridge from South Africa. Normal COVID-19 protocols are observed," he said.

"Our citizens continue to arrive in the country. From Botswana we received; Bulawayo - 18, Masvingo - 21, Harare - 36, Midlands - 40. Efforts are being made to locate people in their home provinces," said Mangwana.