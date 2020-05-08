Zimbabwe: Harare Records First COVID-19 Recovery As Four Patients Test Negative

8 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare Thursday recorded its first COVID-19 recovery after four patients on treatment and isolation tested negative of the virus, bringing the national figure of recoveries to nine, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

Harare has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases including two deaths and the four new recoveries.

The total national confirmed coronavirus cases are 34 including four deaths and nine recoveries.

Last month, four recoveries were confirmed in Mashonaland East province and one in Matabeleland province. The latest figures reveal that 21 people are currently under COVID-19 treatment and isolation in Zimbabwe.

"The latest recoveries include four recoveries from Harare. Most of the screening tests were conducted on returning residents who were screened for COVID-19 at our ports of entry," Health Ministry secretary Agnes Mahomva said in her daily COVID-19 update.

"As one of the mitigatory measures against COVID-19, all returning residents will undergo mandatory quarantine at designated centres. Additionally, diagnostic PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing will be done on all before discharge from the quarantine centre," she said.

Meanwhile, Nick Mangwana the Information Ministry secretary Thursday confirmed the arrival of 254 Zimbabweans from South Africa and 115 from Botswana.

"Today (Thursday, 254 Zimbabwean citizens arrived at Beitbridge from South Africa. Normal COVID-19 protocols are observed," he said.

"Our citizens continue to arrive in the country. From Botswana we received; Bulawayo - 18, Masvingo - 21, Harare - 36, Midlands - 40. Efforts are being made to locate people in their home provinces," said Mangwana.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.