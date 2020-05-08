Sudanese Communities COVID-19 Contributions Reviewed

7 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Team on COVID-19 chaired by Ambassador, Mohiedden Salem reviewed, Thursday, the valuable contributions and initiatives launched by the Sudanese communities abroad to support government's efforts to fight the pandemic.

The meeting also, discussed the working out of a paper to study the political and economic impact of the COVID-19 through reviewing the experiments of the states that started to ease the health restrictions, a matter that will help the decision-makers to take the necessary measures to overcome the pandemic crisis.

