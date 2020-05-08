Sudan: Seventy Eight New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Sudan

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced 78 new registered COVID-19 cases, in addition to three fatalities, all over the country as of Thursday the 7th of May 2020.

In its regular daily briefing, the Ministry of Health said those cases were registered in Khartoum 55 cases, Gadarif 5 cases, 6 in Sinar, Gazira 6 cases, Shamalia 2 cases, north Darfur one case, West Darfur 2 cases, north Kordufan one case.

The three fatalities, the ministry added, were registered in Khartoum state, of which two were previously announced positive cases and one from an isolation center, also in Khartoum state.

The ministry said the overall number of cases has now reached 930 cases, including 52 fatalities.

The accumulative number of cases, the Ministry added, have been registered as 794 cases in Khartoum 39 cases in Gazira state, 21 cases in Gadarif state, 5 cases in Nahr Nil state, 4 in West Kordufan state, 20 in Sinnar state, 24 cases in East Darfur state, 5 cases in south Darfur, four in North Darfur states, 2 in west Darfur two in White Nile and 6 in Shamalia State, with one case in each of central Darfur and the Red Sea State. This put the overall number of states affected by the pandemic to 15 out of the 18 states of the country. The new arrival was West Darfur State.

The Ministry's report said 12 cases have full recovered of whom 10 hail from Khartoum state, and one from Shamalia state and another from Nahr Nil state, increasing the overall number of those who recovered to 92 people.