Sudan: 78 New COVID-19 Cases Registered Including 3 Fatalities - Ministry

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, Thursday, 78 new COVID-19 infections in addition to three fatalities bringing the total number of the infections to 930 including 52 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The ministry said the new cases were registered in Khartoum State (55) cases, Al-Gadarif (5) cease, Sinnar (6) cases, Gezira (6) cases, Al-Shumaliya (2) cases, North Darfur (one) case, West Darfur (2) cases and North Kordofan (one case).

The cumulative total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (794) cases, Gezira (39) cases, Gedaref (21) cases, Nahr Al-Neil (5) cases, West Kordofan (4), Sennar (20) cases, North Kordofan (24), East Darfur (two cases), South Darfur (5), North Darfur (4), West Darfur (two cases), White Nile (two cases), Al-Shumaliya (6) cases, while the (Central Darfur, Red Sea, ), (One case) for each state, bringing the number of affected states to (15) states including the state of West Darfur.

The ministry added that 12 cases were recovered, ten out of which in Khartoum State and the two others one in Al-Shumaliya and the other in Nahr Al-Neil State bringing the total number of the recovered cases to 92.