Zimbabwe: Chisora Sells Ring Entrance Masks to Help Spread COVID-19 Fight

Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora has joined efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by selling branded protection masks ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old London-based boxer recently saw his main-event headliner against Usyk postponed amid the Covid-19 crisis.

As Chisora awaits the fate of his pay-per-view clash, he is attempting to keep fans safe from the deadly bug by selling protective masks which can be bought online on his official website www.derekchisora.com.

The Harare-born heavyweight regularly walks to the ring with a British-flag inspired bandana covering his face and he has now come up with masks that feature his nickname "War" and the Union Jack.

Chisora recently issued a passionate call for Zimbabweans to stay at home and complement the Government's efforts to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

The boxer, who left the country when he was in his teens, still speaks fluent Shona which he used in the video which he posted on his Twitter account.

"Zimbabweans, I plead with you to stay indoors so that you stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic," he said in Shona.

"This pandemic is very dangerous. It takes between five to seven days before killing you once you get infected."

The Mbare-born Chisora said Zimbabweans are often tempted to go out.

"I know, it's in us as Zimbabweans to always get tempted to go out to the market, board buses and going to parties.

"But, for now, let us suspend all that because this disease is like a whirlwind, it spreads and kills so many people at once.

"I plead with you to stay indoors and help the government in its efforts to contain the ailment."

All sporting activities in Zimbabwe, including boxing, have been put on hold as the country battles to contain the spread of the virus.

Chisora, like any other athlete the world over, is confined to home training since all sporting activities have been suspended in England.

He challenged for the WBC world heavyweight title in 2012 when he fought and lost to Vitali Klitschko. Chisora has held multiple heavyweight titles, including the British and Commonwealth titles from 2010 to 2011, and the European title from 2013 to 2014.