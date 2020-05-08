Sudan: Relation With Sudan Represents Top Priority to Trump Administration - U.S. Analysts

Khartoum — American analysts in the United States affirmed, on Thursday, that the West, in general, and the US, in particular, has a good intention towards Sudan and its civilian-led government.

The US politicians told the English language VOA in a written interview that the Sudan-US relations represents top priority to the administration of the current US President, Donald Trump.

The comprehensive report which carried out by the VOA in the context of the nomination of the veteran diplomat Nur Eddin Satti as Sudan's Ambassador to Washington described the move as a big step forward to the improvement of Sudan-US relations.

The VOA pointed out that political analysts for foreign affairs, in Washington, welcomed the announcement of Washington's acceptance to the nomination of Satti as Extra-ordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador, expected progress in the other major issues, top of which, the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The VOA quoted the political analysts as saying "Sudan's appointment is another marker on the path toward rapprochement between Khartoum and Washington"

The Director of the African Program in the US Center for International and Strategic Studies, Judd Devermont has described the step as both symbolic and practical, enabling the two countries to address outstanding issues in the bilateral relationship.

"The mission of the ambassador deals with the lifting of Sudan's name from the terrorist list, in addition to securing the US political and financial support to the Transitional period in Sudan" He stressed.

Senior policy analyst for Africa and the Middle East, at the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, at the Heritage Foundation, Joshua Meservey indicated that the removal of that designation is among Sudan's " primary- if not the primary, foreign policy goals.

Meservey believes that the sanctions could be lifted within six months, but of course it's not sure.

He told the VOA in a written interview that "Sudan has, apparently, met all the technical requirements for having the sanctions lifted." What remains to be negotiated?