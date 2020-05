Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal Committee, on Thursday, issued a number of decisions including the cancellation of contracts concluded between Khartoum International Airport and SAS Services to operate the airport.

Another contract concerning the Grand Holiday Villa was also cancelled. The committee also, decreed the dissolution of the number of Boards of Directors and ended the services of the Director of the Al- Nelein Bank.

The decisions included the restoration of residential land plots.