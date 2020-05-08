Sudan: Government Partners Give Due Concern to Realization of Revolution Goals - Al-Atta

Khartoum — The member of the Sovereign Council, the Head of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Lt-General, Yasser Al-Atta, on Thursday, said the government partners represented in the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers as well as the Forces of the Freedom and Change give great concern over the realization of the objectives of the transitional period and the glorious December Revolution.

Al-Atta addressing a press conference of the committee, held at the presidential palace, outlined that the committee continued its work and night to provide the Economic committee with the stolen resources to use it in its plans aimed at alleviate burden on citizens and combat corruption.

He lauded the efforts of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies which overcame a number of economic difficulties concerning provision of bread and fuel.