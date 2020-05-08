South Africa: Level 4 Lockdown Regulations to Delay Julius Malema's Eastern Cape Firearm Case

8 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Lockdown regulations prohibiting interprovincial travel, are expected to lead to the postponement of a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, which stems from his alleged discharge of a firearm in public.

Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, face charges related to the alleged discharge of a firearm at the party's fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said in a statement that the matter would be postponed to 16 July.

Malema and Snyman live outside of the province and Level 4 lockdown rules and regulations prohibit interprovincial travel, except for essential services.

The accused will therefore not be able to attend the proceedings in the East London Magistrate's Court.

Malema faces five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space, and reckless endangerment to persons. Snyman faces at least two charges.

In February, the court issued warrants of arrest for the accused, News24 reported.

But the NPA and Malema's lawyer, Ian Levitt, said the warrants were only issued as a matter of procedure and that they were stayed until the accused's next appearance.

