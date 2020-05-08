South Africa: Nation Records 8232 COVID-19 Cases

7 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has 8232 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 161 deaths.

In a statement on Thursday, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total national deaths to 161.

Of these deaths, two are from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients," said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, a total of 292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.

