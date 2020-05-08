Cameroon: Buea - Community Leaders Land Relief Materials

7 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Having received the items on March 30, 2020, the community leaders proceeded with the distribution in their various societies.

Community leaders in Buea Subdivision like Chiefs, religious authorities, heads of hospitals etc have gotten a quota for their population of President Paul Biya's materials to combat COVID-19. They have, in turn, distributed the items in their various communities and/or installed in their institutions for public usage. The items comprised nose masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing containers adapted with taps, cartons of soap among others. The items were handed to them on March 30, 2020, by the Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Abdouraman at the boardwalk of his office in the presence of the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Emmanuel Engamba Ledou and South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai. Abba Abdouraman charged the population to ensure proper use of the items. In so doing, they would have accompanied the Head of State in the march to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon. He equally told the community leaders to ensure fairness in the distribution. The Chief Imam of the Buea Central Mosque, His Eminence Alhadji Mohammed Aboubakar said that the items came at the right time, a time which his community needed them most. He appreciated the gesture from the Head of State while adding that the items would be used in consonance with the measures prescribed by World Health Organisation and the government of Cameroon. Chief Elinge Ndotoh of Ewili Village on his part affirmed that all his villagers are already beneficiaries of the anti-coronavirus materials. At major junctions in his village, hand washing containers, soap and hands sanitizers have been stationed.

