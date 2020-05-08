Cameroon: Coronavirus - Britain Supports Decentralised Testing

The High Commissioner of the U.K. to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton made the revelation in Yaounde on May 6, 2020 after discussions with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

After discussions with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on May 6, 2020, the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton disclosed to the press that, "I was delighted to inform the Prime Minister that we have made a small contribution to Centre Pasteur Institute which will support and enable the Ministry of Public Health's efforts to decentralise testing for COVID-19 in the rest of the country." The support, he said, was just part of the efforts by the British government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This is because, the High Commissioner disclosed that, "We are one of the largest donors for international response to COVID-19, with 744 million Pounds already. We are working through the G7, G20." Elaborating more on the assistance to Cameroon, he said, the British government supported Cameroon's recent bid in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for access to Rapid Credit Facility amounting 266 million Dollars. The country has also been supporting health facilities in Cameroon primarily through the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other structures. Prime Minister Dion Ngute, the High Commissioner said, explained the balance government must strike on the one hand to protect the population and on the other hand to maintain livelihoods as the country battles with the coronavirus pandemic. This explains measures government has taken and the adjustments made thereon. Discussions between Prime Minister Dion Ngute and High Commissioner Rowan James Laxton also focused on the security situation in Cameroon and particularly the need for relief, recovery and reconstruction in the socio-political crisis-ravaged North West and South West Regions. They equally talked about the plans to repatriate British nationals who have been stranded in Cameroon. The Conference of State parties on Climate Change that was initially slated for Glasgow this 2020 featured in their discussions. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the conference has been postponed to next year.