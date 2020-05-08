Cameroon: National Football Championship - Activity Mounts Over Season's Ending

7 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

For over one week football lovers in Cameroon are anxiously waiting to know the future of football in the country. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) demanded national federations to forward their plans on the future of their championships for this season before the end of May 5, 2020. It should be recalled that even without the Coronavirus pandemic national federations had up to July 30, 2020 to submit their representatives to CAF. With the COVID-19 pandemic it is clear that national federations will demand for a prolongation of the CAF deadline. Following the situation, football actors have continued voicing their opinions on the future of the country's national championship. There have been diverse reactions from football fans in the country who are eagerly waiting for the decision of FECAFOOT and its auxiliary bodies on the future of the country's major men's and women's championships. While some fans and stakeholders hold that the season should be abandoned and current leaders handed the trophy, others want the remaining games to be observed. They hold that the health of players and coaches must take precedence over football action. They also say that the safety of football fans that come to the stadium may not be guaranteed.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved.

