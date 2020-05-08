Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Reaches Rebel-Held Areas in Sudan's Blue Nile

ED Damazin — A convoy of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces carrying humanitarian aid arrived at rebel-held areas in Blue Nile state on Tuesday.

After years of hostilities between the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) and government forces, people in rebel-held areas in Blue Nile state received a number of relief items.

Upon the arrival of the convoy, Agar welcomed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, by saying they are "Sudanese forces that came with humanitarian motives to the area.

"We must develop this new spirit between us, and build a national army that incorporates all Sudanese combatants, the Sudan Armed Forces, the Rapid support and armed struggle movements, an army that reflects diversity and preserves the unity of Sudan," he stated.

"Peace is at the doorstep in the Two Areas [South Kordofan and Blue Nile state] and Sudan. The SPLM-N which has fought for more than three decades knows the meaning of war and of peace, and is keen on the unity of Sudan."

The convoy, arranged by the Commission to Stop Hostilities and Provide Humanitarian Aid under supervision of the South Sudanese government, was received by the governor of the Blue Nile region, Jaafar Jaklo.

