Sudan: Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref Suspends Lockdown for Three Days

El Gedaref / Saraf Omra — The government of El Gedaref in eastern Sudan announced a temporary suspension of the lockdown imposed last week. Saraf Omra in North Darfur has taken more precautions to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

The spokesman for the El Gedaref government, Abdelwahab Ibrahim, said in a press conference on Wednesday that pharmacies, wholesale shops, and restaurants are allowed to operate again for a period of three days, starting on Thursday.

Roads between the localities are opened again, from 6 am to 3 pm, to give the people the opportunity to return home.

On Sunday, the lockdown will resume for a period of 10 days. Residents of El Gedaref have expressed their concern that the temporary suspension of the lockdown will lead to an increase of coronavirus patients.

The spokesman reported nine confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state, in addition to 36 suspected cases. Teacher Ahmed El Aragi, one of the founders of El Gedaref TV, died of the virus on Tuesday.

Markets closed

The High Committee for the Coronavirus Emergency in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur has decided to close the Grand Market of Saraf Omra three days a week.

In addition, all markets in the locality are only allowed to open between 6 am and 2 pm.

Transport of people from and to Saraf Omra was banned. Commercial vehicles carrying goods are allowed on the condition that they do not carry passengers.

