Swaziland King Shows Double Standards About Keeping Safe From Coronavirus

The Swaziland (eSwatini) absolute monarch King Mswati III in a television address on Thursday (7 May 2020) told his people that in order to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) they should wear facemasks. He also said, 'It is also important that we do not spread this disease. We should all take the responsibility to protect ourselves and those around us.'

These photographs are from the King's private birthday party on 19 April 2020. They were taken from a home movie posted on social media at the time. In one, the King has his face inches away from his birthday cake and he is blowing out candles. In so doing he would have been spreading hundreds and thousands of microscopic droplets all over the cake. The cake would then be eaten by his guests.

The second photo shows those around him are indeed wearing facemasks.

It looks like the King's address to his people had an element of 'do as I say, not as I do' about it.

