Sudan: Unamid Pakistani Peacekeepers Initiate Production of Personal Protective Equipment to Fight COVID-19

press release

Pre-empting the worldwide shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed for the protection of health personnel against the COVID-19 pandemic, UNAMID peacekeepers manning the Level Two Field Hospital in the Mission's Team Site in Kabkabiya, north Darfur, recently took the initiative to produce self-engineered indigenous Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as flexible face protection shields, full body non-permeable water proof coveralls and gowns with and without hoods, including face masks. These PPE items are specially designed and prepared from reusable and disposable materials available in their Team Site.

Through this innovative project, the Pakistani Contingent intend to minimize hazardous effects of COVID-19 to its medical personnel through maximum utilization of readily available resources in an effort to extend the life span of the of PPEs issued through UNAMID and the Pakistan Army.

"These efforts from the Pakistani medical personnel will go a long way in reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure to healthcare professionals thereby providing uninterrupted medical services in the Mission area", the Commanding Officer of the Pakistani Contingent in Darfur, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Noshad Ali, affirmed.In addition to the production of PPEs, UNAMID Pakistani medical personnel have previously conducted a series of workshops on COVID-19 at the Mission's Team Site in Kabkabiya, north Darfur. These workshops were aimed at raising awareness among UNAMID staff and the Kabkabiya local community on the importance of taking precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance of good personal hygiene to control the spread of the Corona virus.