South Africa: Correctional Services Records Three New COVID-19 Cases

7 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Department of Correctional Services says it has recorded three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 172.

In a statement on Thursday, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said recoveries were sitting at 85 after 24 officials from the Western Cape had recovered.

The Eastern Cape continues to have the highest number of cases with 102 after 36 officials and 66 inmates tested positive. It has recorded 58 recoveries and two deaths.

In the Western Cape, 52 officials and three inmates tested positive for the virus, with one death which is under investigation.

One official tested positive at the department's head office, with one recovery being recorded.

In Limpopo, two officials tested positive with one recovery, while in Gauteng four officials and eight inmates tested positive.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

